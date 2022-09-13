 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 13 September 2022

Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.2:

Build 9508930

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • New category for game menu : Gameplay
    Character growth can be disabled

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • Soundfixes (effect sounds)
  • HUD adjustments (inventory / crafting window)
  • Steel production now works properly and has the right icons
  • Fine forge now works properly
  • The stone press now shows the correct amount of sand
  • The quantities of the signs for the buildings now have the correct values
  • Workers for geodes are now assigned correctly
  • Nothing with a quantity of 0 can be sold in the marketplace
  • Petbuff mining quantity now adds 50%
  • Animal seller has furniture in the house again
  • Wood oven is invisible again before buying

