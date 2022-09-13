Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.2:

New:
- New category for game menu : Gameplay
Character growth can be disabled
Fixes and adjustment:
- Texts have been changed and extended
- Soundfixes (effect sounds)
- HUD adjustments (inventory / crafting window)
- Steel production now works properly and has the right icons
- Fine forge now works properly
- The stone press now shows the correct amount of sand
- The quantities of the signs for the buildings now have the correct values
- Workers for geodes are now assigned correctly
- Nothing with a quantity of 0 can be sold in the marketplace
- Petbuff mining quantity now adds 50%
- Animal seller has furniture in the house again
- Wood oven is invisible again before buying
