Hope you've all been enjoying the new share feature! This update fixes an issue with the in-game statistics not correctly counting how many times you've shared a puzzle, and the default puzzle name on sharing. It also has some minor puzzle fixes.
Knotwords update for 13 September 2022
Version 1.0.9 Update
