Knotwords update for 13 September 2022

Version 1.0.9 Update

Build 9508914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you've all been enjoying the new share feature! This update fixes an issue with the in-game statistics not correctly counting how many times you've shared a puzzle, and the default puzzle name on sharing. It also has some minor puzzle fixes.

