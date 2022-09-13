 Skip to content

Link The Cubes Playtest update for 13 September 2022

Updated Playtest with newest features

Share · View all patches · Build 9508696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new secondary control bindings (Y,X shoulder buttons)
  • UI overhaul
  • skippable levels in playtesting mode
  • some bug fixes, mostly visuals with Undo

