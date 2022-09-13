 Skip to content

Citizen of Rome - Dynasty Ascendant update for 13 September 2022

Release v1.5.3

  • Significant under-the-hood overhaul: Performance improvements, Bug fixes, QoL improvements, & daapi modding API additions
  • Improved Accessibility support, with an emphasis on Screen Reader support

Changed files in this update

Winx64 Depot 1063791
Winx32 Depot 1063792
Linux64 Depot 1063793
Linux32 Depot 1063794
Mac Depot 1063795
