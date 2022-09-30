Latest 1.1 Patch Notes & Show Your Best Magnus

What do you get, when you cross something fluffy and fast with something slow and solid?

A Bunsnail!

Bunsnail, the evolution of Bunsnub and the pre-evolution of Bunscagot, is found on Tundra Island - but do you know what the 'likes and dislikes' of this passive tank type are? Share in the comments if you know!

And without further ado, here are the latest patch notes for Re:Legend!

1.1 Patch Notes

Attempt fix for Magnus AI stuck

The fifth page of Caren's Carpenter Shop page is blank.(Reapplied fixes)

The Volcano Biome meteors are hitting the player after teleporting to other areas of the game.(Reapplied fixes)

Credit Scene is updated.

Adjusted bosses HP and volcano monster level.

Fixed credit scene stuttering (Reapplied fixes)

Fixed Option Menu Scroller issues.

Fixed Magnus pathing in certain maps.

Fixed items that can still be held in your hand even after placing them in storage

Fixed interactions for Blip in Town Center

Show Your Best Magnus

A few of the Re:Legend community have been out exploring the world of Ethia and have sent back an array of wonderful screenshot showing off their travels!

Here are a few of the screenshots for you all to take look at!

On A Galaxy Quest



A Claw Machine



Party Time



Entering The Circle



To end this tale, we wanted to show you some of the in-game content we have been working on for our Kickstarter backers community. Backer NPCs, equipment, Magnus and much more will be making its way into the game over time - and here are just a few of the wonderful designs!





For more details about the Backer Rewards please check out our monthly update post.