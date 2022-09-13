 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Store is Closed ALPHA Playtest update for 13 September 2022

Patch notes for v1.06, 13/09/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9508409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.6:
-If world generation is updated in a patch, loading an old save resets broken furniture. This should fix some of the floors not loading.
-Added flooring to the top of escalators.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1845401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link