V1.0.6:
-If world generation is updated in a patch, loading an old save resets broken furniture. This should fix some of the floors not loading.
-Added flooring to the top of escalators.
The Store is Closed ALPHA Playtest update for 13 September 2022
Patch notes for v1.06, 13/09/2022
