No Plan B update for 13 September 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.8)

Build 9508384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the timing of the door grenade tossing actions getting altered when the door has already been opened by an enemy
  • Fixed visible enemies sometimes delaying door opening and grenade tossing actions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed files in this update

