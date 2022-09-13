Ships

The Rock

Play as a huge behemoth, that can charge and destroy loads of enemies. When your charge is on cooldown, you'll have to play more carefully as The Rock is slower and bigger than other ships, but you'll have extra health to compensate.

The Vortex

The blink ship. It's less tanky than most, but boasts fast shield regeneration. Whenever you're in a tough place, as long as you have your shield, you can blink forward, far away from the enemies. You'll also no longer be constrained by the alien prisons, as a single blink can put you outside of them. As long as you don't get swarmed with your shields down, this ship will offer you the best defensive capabilities in the galaxy.

The Carrier

The killer ship for people who love scaling or don't particularly care for aiming. It starts out regular enough, but as you level up, you'll gain more interceptors - gain enough and your fire power will be unstoppable.

The Ultra Cruiser

If the Golden Eagle wasn't enough mayhem for you, you should try out this ship. You start with twice the fire rate, but whenever your shields are down you slowly bleed out your health (this can't kill you). The way you get one over the aliens is by the ship's special power-up system. Whenever you pick up a power-up, it will never run out, unless you pick up a power-up of a different type (the power-ups are at half strength). Choose between taking half the damage, slower enemies or even faster fire rate.

Weapons

Discharge

Explosive charges go off periodically around you. Has a very long cooldown, but unlike Lotus or Impulse, it will hit EVERYTHING in your proximity.

Javelin

A pair of extremely slow, but extremely powerful missiles. They home, but not as well as the standard Missiles. If you need a boss-killer, this weapon is it.

Glaive

The bigger brother of the Laser. Unlike the Laser, it persists for a very short moment and stays attached to your ship. The Glaive deals massive damage, pierces through everything and if you flick your guns fast enough, it'll tear through A LOT of enemies.

Singularity

This is the weakest weapon in the game... at level 1. The more you upgrade the Singularity, the longer it'll last, eventually growing into a massive black-hole that'll rip through enemies on half the screen.

Phantom Daggers

Pretty much the opposite of the Singularity. This is THE early-game weapon. They don't get much stronger with levels, but they'll tear through the early invasion.

Blaster

Essentially the slower, but heftier sibling of the Spike. Shoots a bunch of bullets that'll deal some decent damage and will pierce through a few enemies.

Modifiers

The Bargain

You stop leveling up, but your fire rate and damage are both increased by 50%. Good luck dropping this on the last boss!

Blast Off

+1 Max HP, plus every time your armor gets damaged, your ship explodes, heavily damaging of the aliens close to you.

Thunderstruck

Whenever your shield gets damaged, your currently equipped weapons explodes around you instantly. Hope you specced into some slow, but heavy weapons.

Castle Doctrine

Whenever you lose HP, you'll gain +5% damage.

Rigged

Your damage and range is halved, but all planets drop 5 rewards. If you can survive it, take it at the start, save easy planets and enjoy the power.

Misc

Finally, proper final boss fight

Lots of bug fixes and small improvements

In the next update we'll focus on bringing full controller support and more!