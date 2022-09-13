UI / Added inventory sorting.
UI / Added hide slots button.
Bug fix / Bug: Wrong Height penalty and bonus preview.
Game Mechanic / Added Sell button on potion shop and Weapon shop.
Balancing / Xp for level up increased further.
Game Mechanic / Now MVP among player party members gets extra XP(1.5x) after battle.
Improved auto facing.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 13 September 2022
v0.8.28
