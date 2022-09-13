Patch 0.11b (Difficulty)

I may have overdone the difficulty of the game)
Added a choice of difficulty (Normal and Hard). What you played before is Hard.
On Normal difficulty level: Opponents have less hp, the event occurs a bit less often, as well as more fall out picked up items.
Miscellaneous:
-Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemies on loops to have more damage than it should be.
-More visible pointers to points of interest and items.
-Evil Squirrels have less health.
-Diplodok regeneration was reduced to 20 -> 15.
-Minor fixes.
