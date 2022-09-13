 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 13 September 2022

Patch 0.11b (Difficulty)

Share · View all patches · Build 9508263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I may have overdone the difficulty of the game)
Added a choice of difficulty (Normal and Hard). What you played before is Hard.
On Normal difficulty level: Opponents have less hp, the event occurs a bit less often, as well as more fall out picked up items.

Miscellaneous:
-Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemies on loops to have more damage than it should be.
-More visible pointers to points of interest and items.
-Evil Squirrels have less health.
-Diplodok regeneration was reduced to 20 -> 15.
-Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link