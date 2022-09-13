Patch 0.11b (Difficulty)

I may have overdone the difficulty of the game)

Added a choice of difficulty (Normal and Hard). What you played before is Hard.

On Normal difficulty level: Opponents have less hp, the event occurs a bit less often, as well as more fall out picked up items.

Miscellaneous:

-Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemies on loops to have more damage than it should be.

-More visible pointers to points of interest and items.

-Evil Squirrels have less health.

-Diplodok regeneration was reduced to 20 -> 15.

-Minor fixes.