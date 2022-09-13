Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #4

What I've been working on :



Small Level Rework for Cascade View North

Small Level Rework for Pinehurst

Small Level Rework for Bluffs

Small Level Rework for Holly

Increased Jump Height

Grapples release adds more forward and upward momentum on releasing early or with jump held

Lowered Gravity

Added speed line effect for when player is moving faster than a velocity of 20 units per second

Common wood chests now provide more mana spawns than before

Increased Lefaucheux Critical hit chance

Increased EBR Critical hit chance

Increased SKS Critical hit chance

Increased Sten Critical hit chance

Increased VSS Critical hit chance

Note from dev :

I additionally bound the ability function to 3 on keyboard as well, because this control is broken on Steam Deck somehow. I will bind 3 to a button in the default Steam Input once I record some more Steam Deck gameplay for VU. I'll add that to this update post once I upload that video to YouTube. Apologies on the delay for this update. I'm removing the next update by counter to be kinder on myself. I do still plan on continuing fixes for some UI navigation and other various bugs to improve the experience of the game on Steam Deck. I'm still continuing the story of VU! Most of my attention will be towards making new issues of VU's sequel Spryward which is currently in early access. :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/