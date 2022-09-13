Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #4

What I've been working on :
Small Level Rework for Cascade View North
Small Level Rework for Pinehurst
Small Level Rework for Bluffs
Small Level Rework for Holly
Increased Jump Height
Grapples release adds more forward and upward momentum on releasing early or with jump held
Lowered Gravity
Added speed line effect for when player is moving faster than a velocity of 20 units per second
Common wood chests now provide more mana spawns than before
Increased Lefaucheux Critical hit chance
Increased EBR Critical hit chance
Increased SKS Critical hit chance
Increased Sten Critical hit chance
Increased VSS Critical hit chance
Note from dev :
I additionally bound the ability function to 3 on keyboard as well, because this control is broken on Steam Deck somehow. I will bind 3 to a button in the default Steam Input once I record some more Steam Deck gameplay for VU. I'll add that to this update post once I upload that video to YouTube. Apologies on the delay for this update. I'm removing the next update by counter to be kinder on myself. I do still plan on continuing fixes for some UI navigation and other various bugs to improve the experience of the game on Steam Deck. I'm still continuing the story of VU! Most of my attention will be towards making new issues of VU's sequel Spryward which is currently in early access. :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/
Changed files in this update