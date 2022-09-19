v1.12.0 - Support for Assetto Corsa Competizione and QoL improvements

Assetto Corsa Competizione

The long wait is over and finally support for Assetto Corsa Competizione is now available in Sim Racing Telemetry!

Get the DLC now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2133690/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__Assetto_Corsa_Competizione

ACC is supported on all versions of SRT, but only the PC version of ACC shares data.

If you are using the mobile or macOS version of SRT, you will need to use the free version of SRT for PC to capture and forward the data to remote device.

You can find the instructiosn for Assetto Corsa Competizione at this link, or pressing the Help button in the Recording screen.

The integration includes support for the Racing Line feature for all the tracks of ACC, including all the DLC tracks available at the time of writing.

Quality Of Life improvements

Thanks to your feedback, we also made some minor changes to improve SRT.

New features:

Improved the responsive design of some screens on the Desktop version. You should notice it as soon as you launch SRT.

Added a nice reminder when finishing forwarding data from PC to your mobile device, so you can stop searching for recordings on the wrong device.

Improved how the Y=0 line and label are displayed in the charts, avoiding overlaps.

