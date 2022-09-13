More Dennis?

As you might now, we are working on Update #7 for Gas Station Simulator right now and then we’ll proceed to provide you with more content in free and paid DLCs. Update #7 is in final testing already, so it won’t be long now and we hope it will improve performance and stability of the game for many of you.

We plan to continue to improve the game and work on further optimizations and more updates parallel to the development of the next DLCs such as Shady Deals.

There is on thing we find ourselves discussing a lot internally when planing future content for the game and that’s the love-hate relationship most of the playerbase has with Dennis.

We are thinking about expanding his presence not only in Gas Station Simulator, but also in the two games that will work with it: Road Diner Simulator and Motel Simulator.

We are thus looking for cool ideas from you what to do with Dennis. It is always great to pick up some ideas from the community and we could even do something with Dennis that spans over several content updates.

That being said, no matter what we’ll do you will be able to toggle future Dennis encounters on and off - yes, we learned that lesson :P

Speaking of Dennis: Tomorrow at 19:00 CET we are releasing Food Truck Simulator where Dennis is all grown up. While on and around the gas station Dennis is an annoying brat, as a man he is downright dangerous both in person and with his own competing food truck. That might be a good reason for some to have a look at the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1160920/Food_Truck_Simulator/