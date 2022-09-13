MicroWorks Patch 1.03: [BALANCE IT!]

A new update has just been released for MicroWorks! As promised, this update focuses on improving game balance for a bunch of boss stages and features. We've also got a lot of important bug fixes as well.

Falling down will no longer hinder your double jump height boost.

You can now properly spectate Trivia Mastermind.

Removed score loss when dying in Falling Platforms.

One life is now subtracted for every two deaths in Survival Falling Platforms, instead of one death.

Jump rope in Jump The Rope now starts a lot slower, and ramps up faster.

Jump rope now has a visualized area of effect in Jump The Rope.

Increased bonfire range in Circuitfreezer.

Reduced base & bonfire thaw time in Circuitfreezer.

Jump The Rope boss length increased from 75 to 80 seconds.

Standoff boss length decreased from 240 to 200 seconds.

Minor balance changes to Jetfrogs.

Minor balance changes to Reach The End.

FIXED:

Fixed "Unfreezable" achievement not unlocking properly.

Fixed black screen while spectating if anti aliasing is turned off.

Fixed a bunch of boss stages not ending early in Survival (for example, if only one player is left alive in stages like Railwars or Dodgeball).

Fixed certain aspects of the kart physics being dependent on framerate (those who felt their kart was extremely slippery - this fix is for you!)

Fixed ghost collisions at the beginning of the race track in Kai Karts.

Fixed an issue where spectating in Trivia Mastermind would cause the boss to stall for players.

Fixed an issue where the third streak sound would not play in Trivia Mastermind.

Fixed an issue where shooting early in Standoff as soon as you get teleported would brick the boss.

Fixed boss-breaking issues with switching from triples to doubles in Standoff.

Various fixes to the Kai model.

Players that respawn mid round will no longer be treated as if they're still dead at the beginning of the next round.

Fixed quality setting auto-detect applying settings twice.

Fixed an issue where cosmetics would sometimes not be hidden in first person view.

Fixed team indicators not updating with team reshuffles.

Fixed team indicators not disappearing when a teammate leaves the game.

Fixed voice chat indicators sometimes not clearing up on level transitions.

Fixed voice chat gain setting not getting applied at game launch.

Fixed an issue where voice chat would sometimes get stuck looping a certain portion.

Of course, we are not stopping with this update - we are continuing to improve balancing and fixing issues always! However, if this update proves stable enough, we'd like to take a step back a little from intense fixing so we can focus on important accessibility features.

Thanks again for everyone's patience with updates. Every single person enjoying this game motivates us to keep working hard. <3