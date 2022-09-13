 Skip to content

MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE update for 13 September 2022

September Hotfix!!!

Build 9507871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Coop Gauntlet Balance Changes

  • Around wave 50 should be much much harder now and more fun.
  • Increased difficulty as waves progress.
  • Reduced enemy count in the beginning waves in order to make waves shorter earlier on.
  • Faster projectiles in the later waves.

Other Fixes

  • Fixed soft lock for the HeartBoss level set.
  • The gun pedestal favorite button shows up only if there is actual gun spawned now.
  • Fixed Whacky Cap sometimes not hiding room rewards
  • Fixed deleted favorite guns being visible in Sandbox
  • Fixed Caps room entry effects being applied twice sometimes
  • Added support for the HP Reverb G2 headset. Please let us know if there are oddities when using this headset!
  • Fixed issues with projectile limits for sandbox unlimited mode. Increased now to allow you to build guns that shoot many many many bullets.

