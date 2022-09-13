September Hotfix!!!

Coop Gauntlet Balance Changes
- Around wave 50 should be much much harder now and more fun.
- Increased difficulty as waves progress.
- Reduced enemy count in the beginning waves in order to make waves shorter earlier on.
- Faster projectiles in the later waves.
Other Fixes
- Fixed soft lock for the HeartBoss level set.
- The gun pedestal favorite button shows up only if there is actual gun spawned now.
- Fixed Whacky Cap sometimes not hiding room rewards
- Fixed deleted favorite guns being visible in Sandbox
- Fixed Caps room entry effects being applied twice sometimes
- Added support for the HP Reverb G2 headset. Please let us know if there are oddities when using this headset!
- Fixed issues with projectile limits for sandbox unlimited mode. Increased now to allow you to build guns that shoot many many many bullets.
