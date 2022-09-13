 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 13 September 2022

V11.00.00

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New update version formatting
  • Renamed the Province tag and Country type to Sub Divisions to get rid of confusions with the provinces that makes up the map
  • Edited way to start the game in main menu
  • Added Support for infinite save files
  • Removed bottom button bar in game
  • Added Pause menu
  • Added Main Menu button to pause menu
  • Added Quit button to Pause menu
  • Added Save game button to Pause menu
  • Added a way to name saves whatever you want
  • Added Load game menu to Pause menu
  • Added cities to save files
  • Added small culture unions to save files
  • Added big culture unions to save files
  • Added brand new paint mode
  • Added enter paint mode button in main menu (can't enter from within the game)
  • Added editor save files menu (Will support V10 Save files)
  • Added Province city tag editor
  • Added Province "Before Union tag editor
  • Added small culture union tag editor
  • Added big culture union tag editor
  • Added Event odds Editor
  • Added Paint entire country button
  • Added live map edits
  • Added Small Culture Union map mode
  • Added Big Culture Union map mode
  • Added culture map mode
  • Added Sub Region map mode
  • Added Sub Continent map mode
  • Added Sub Divisions map mode
  • Added cities map mode
  • Added culture map mode
  • Added staring country map mode
  • Added current countries map mode
  • Added ”visible” tag to provinces
  • Support to toggle Continents for Scenarios
  • Support to toggle Countries for Scenarios
  • Support to toggle Sub Divisions for Scenaros
  • Support to toggle Cultures for Scenarios
  • Support to toggle Cities for Scenarios
  • Support to toggle SubContinents for scenarios
  • Support to toggle Regions for scenarios
  • Took x nations coast sub event to border changes
  • Took x nations islands sub event to border changes
  • Partition sub event to take over events
  • Culture Union sub event to take over events
  • Added small Culture union tag to provinces
  • Added big culture union tag to provinces
  • Added Time support for Scenarios
  • Changed streangth of Continental flood and Island flood, and both of their mega version
  • Added 3 new outcomes of fire event
  • Medium Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a small area)
  • Large Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a large area)
  • Mega Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a continent sized area)
  • Mega Hurricane

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016223
  • Loading history…
