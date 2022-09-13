- New update version formatting
- Renamed the Province tag and Country type to Sub Divisions to get rid of confusions with the provinces that makes up the map
- Edited way to start the game in main menu
- Added Support for infinite save files
- Removed bottom button bar in game
- Added Pause menu
- Added Main Menu button to pause menu
- Added Quit button to Pause menu
- Added Save game button to Pause menu
- Added a way to name saves whatever you want
- Added Load game menu to Pause menu
- Added cities to save files
- Added small culture unions to save files
- Added big culture unions to save files
- Added brand new paint mode
- Added enter paint mode button in main menu (can't enter from within the game)
- Added editor save files menu (Will support V10 Save files)
- Added Province city tag editor
- Added Province "Before Union tag editor
- Added small culture union tag editor
- Added big culture union tag editor
- Added Event odds Editor
- Added Paint entire country button
- Added live map edits
- Added Small Culture Union map mode
- Added Big Culture Union map mode
- Added culture map mode
- Added Sub Region map mode
- Added Sub Continent map mode
- Added Sub Divisions map mode
- Added cities map mode
- Added staring country map mode
- Added current countries map mode
- Added ”visible” tag to provinces
- Support to toggle Continents for Scenarios
- Support to toggle Countries for Scenarios
- Support to toggle Sub Divisions for Scenaros
- Support to toggle Cultures for Scenarios
- Support to toggle Cities for Scenarios
- Support to toggle SubContinents for scenarios
- Support to toggle Regions for scenarios
- Took x nations coast sub event to border changes
- Took x nations islands sub event to border changes
- Partition sub event to take over events
- Culture Union sub event to take over events
- Added small Culture union tag to provinces
- Added big culture union tag to provinces
- Added Time support for Scenarios
- Changed streangth of Continental flood and Island flood, and both of their mega version
- Added 3 new outcomes of fire event
- Medium Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a small area)
- Large Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a large area)
- Mega Fire (fire starts in random provinces within a continent sized area)
- Mega Hurricane
EarthRoyale update for 13 September 2022
V11.00.00
V11.00.00
