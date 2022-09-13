Patch September 13th.

- Fixed a couple of critical bugs that caused the program to freeze when colonizing or switching to another planet.
- Fixed a bug due to which units from the transport ship landed through the wall.
- In order for units not to interfere with each other's movement, the distance between two adjacent buildings has been increased by one cell.
- Plus fixed a few minor graphical and interface bugs.
Periphery update for 13 September 2022
