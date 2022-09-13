 Skip to content

Power to the People update for 13 September 2022

v1.2.2 now available!

Build 9507566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once again we are releasing a small update with a few bug fixes. Our wonderful community on Discord has been great at reporting bugs and we're happy to say that some of those concerns have been addressed. Here's the change log for this small patch:

  • Fixed bug that caused the "substation overloaded" warning icon to be incorrectly displayed for a while after upgrading an overloaded substation.
  • Fixed bug that caused power plants and substations to get the "turn on/off automatically" toggle mistakenly activated against the player's will if setting the timer for midnight (0:00).
  • "Power plant / substation / energy storage stats" window now remembers what was the last timeframe that was selected (1, 2 or 7 days) so players don't have to select it again (it used to default to 1 day every time it was opened).

