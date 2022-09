Share · View all patches · Build 9507524 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 15:19:27 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello soldiers!

We had some issues with our Steam store regarding our special Editions for Isonzo.

Luckily these issues are now resolved and you can purchase your Deluxe & Collector's Edition!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/

Thank you for your patience !

Support

Please know that we're aware of the issues you're experiencing and are already working on fixes!