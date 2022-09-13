Share · View all patches · Build 9507489 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 15:26:16 UTC by Wendy

New patch v.0.09 has been released.

The camera effect played when taking damage has been increased by 10%.

Improved camera effects when character dies. The camera no longer goes inside the character when the character dies.

Improved walking speed slowing systems when damaged.

Fixed the problem that the walking speed would not decrease when the bots were damaged.

Fixed camera effects and feel problems that don't play when bots damage you.

Reduced speed loss when jumping and falling to the ground. Bunny Hop made easy.

Fixed the issue of taking damage at some short distances when jumping and falling to the ground if the character is in a crouching state.

Performance updates were made at some points on the port map.

Significant network optimizations were made.

Match mode and lobby system will be released very soon!

Thank you so much for following and supporting us. Have fun!

