Axis Football 2023 v2.0 is now live!

Hi folks,

Patch v2.0 is now live. The game should show v2.0 at the top right of the title screen. If you game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug where the QB would drop back and enter a state where they would be unable to be tackled. This would occur only at the end of the game when the offensive team was selecting QB Kneel / Victory Formation when on their own side of the field and closer than ten yards to their own goalline.

Fixed a bug where a safety would sometimes incorrectly occur if the QB scrambled for a touchdown on 4th down.

Adjusted the AI and calculations for players defending deep passes. It was too easy to complete deep throws in previous versions.

Fixed a bug where the depth chart would sometimes get out of order if a player was injured on a play and they also were fatigued below the auto-substitution threshold

Fixed a bug where the play clock would not reset on the two-minute warning if the playbook was still showing

Fixed a bug where a delay of game penalty would incorrectly start the game clock if there was 2:00 or less remaining in the 2nd or 4th quarter

Adjusted the play selection logic when losing late in the game. (Pass more and preserve the clock.)

Fixed a bug in Franchise Mode where the scouting focus could not be changed when using a controller

Fixed a bug where the controller button guide was not showing during the Team Select menu

Fixed a bug where the music value was not properly showing in the options window when using a controller

Fixed a bug where the user would sometimes lose control of the QB if the QB got hit and broke the tackle just after a throw was started but before the ball was released.

When a team selects the QB Kneel / Victory Formation play, the clock will now run faster only until five seconds remain on the play clock. It will then return to normal speed to give players time to snap without getting a delay of game penalty.

Playbook mods are now properly functioning. Playbook mods can be found at <Steam Install Location> / Mods / Playbooks

Fixed a bug where the auto-substitution window was either not displaying or displaying the players from the wrong team.

Thank you for your continued support!

Best,

Danny