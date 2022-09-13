English
##########Content############
[Abandoned Mine]Changed the background music in this location.
[Abandoned Mine]Added 3 documents in the 2nd part of this location.
[Furniture]Added a new purchasable table. (Size: 3x1)
##########System#############
Optimized the performance of the equipment menu. (Added a cache to the entire equipment window on the right side. A bit crazy. But it seems to work.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【废弃矿洞】改变了这个区域的背景音乐。
【废弃矿洞】在这个区域的第二部分加入了三份文档。
【家具】加入了一张新的可以购买的桌子。（大小：3x1）
##########System#############
优化了装备界面的运行效率。（会把右面整个窗口都丢到缓存里用来加速。有点疯狂。但是，貌似有效。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 September 2022
Update, Version 20220913
English
