Roadmap Update + Gardening and Greenhouse Release Date Revealed

Hello ranchers,

While getting working on gardening, greenhouses, wheat/crop production and tractors, we realised that to do it all justice we need to split the update in two.

This approach gives each feature the development time it deserves - and we'd rather spend more time to get these heavily requested features right rather than launching before its ready.

We're excited to reveal that gardening and greenhouses will launch on 29 September, with crop/wheat production and harvesting, plus tractors arriving in November.

Gardening and Greenhouses

In the September update you'll be able to build your own greenhouse, using the build anywhere system that the game employs for coops and buildings. From there, you'll be able to expand your ranching operation by buying and planting seeds, growing grapes, beetroot, strawberries, watermelons, pumpkins and more.

We can't wait to get gardening and greenhouses into your hands, so see you on 29 September!

Thanks,

The Ranch Sim Team