DeoVR Video Player update for 13 September 2022

Update ver. 13.1

Build 9507181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • Passthrough added (you can turn it on in global settings to see what's happening behind the grid, or adjust video trasparency in the player settings)
  • Premium tab added for users with DeoVR premium subscription
  • Bug fixes.

