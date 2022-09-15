 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 15 September 2022

Patch 1.3 - Online matchmaking & more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9507123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes:

MATCHMAKING & ONLINE IMPROVEMENTS

  • New lobby menu where players can browse and join public games
  • New game host options: create public/private sessions, configure guest permissions
  • New in-game chat
  • New kick/ban feature for game hosts
  • Loading screen now shows loading progress of other players in online games
  • Major optimization of bandwidth usage in online games
  • More detailed disconnection messages
  • Several stability and synchronization improvements in online games

GAMEPLAY & QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Several adjustments to game difficulty for 1, 2, 3 and 4 players
  • Adjustments to the game economy
  • Added new “patch notes” pop-up to main menu
  • Added new section in tutorial level and A.R.T.H.U.R message regarding fuel usage and ship acceleration
  • Sick players using the Medical Capsule now show a healing progress indicator
  • Improved size of Medical Capsule interaction area
  • Improved camera behavior for far away players in large spaceports
  • Tweaked rotation of ship systems in some ship blueprints
  • Fixes and improvements to crossplay feature: now crossplay-enabled players will also be able to see non-crossplay rooms listed in lobby as long as they are on the same platform
  • Added new chat settings: enable/disable chat + chat size
  • Added lobby room sorting options: host name, room status, or ping
  • Added new room guest permissions: opening parcels and customizing company
  • Added new warning message about to save slots window when hosting an online game

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed online synchronization of Ejector Toaster animation
  • Fixed an issue that could duplicate cleaning progress bars when using the mop
  • Fixed passengers getting stuck in some behaviors when docking with public toilet
  • Added several new safeguards related to gamepad disconnection in certain moments of the game
  • Fixed “reset preferences” button not properly resetting confine cursor and stabilize camera effects settings
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Inspector to get stuck on the front of the ship while flying his scooter
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Inspector to start scanning ship systems before he entered the ship
  • Fixed bloom effect not being properly updated when changing quality settings
  • Fixed some physics objects falling out of the ship during some cinematics
  • Fixed an issue that made closing the pause menu on an online match also close it for other clients
  • Fixed food ejected by the Ejector Toaster sometimes clipping the floor in online games
  • Fixed an issue that could cause ship systems to repeatedly break in online sessions
  • Fixed synchronization of food states
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the music to stop mid-transitions during flights
  • Fixed an issue that could cause generated company names not to sync properly online
  • Fixed an issue that caused gamepad disconnection to potentially remove a player avatar from the company office
  • Fixed an issue that made the Medical Capsule not get properly turned off when a player was inside of it
  • Fixed an issue that made player preferences not get saved correctly if player isn’t host of an online room
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the game over screen to appear if the host was in spectator mode

VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Fixed material on the ship ramps
  • Fixed harsh insane G camera transition
  • Polished textures on some ship models
  • Fixed characters sometimes not getting properly blasted off during explosion cinematic
  • Fixed Service Station ship system repair beam VFX ending abruptly
  • Fixed withdraw/deposit/parcel money bill animations
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Kinetic Plasma Shell to spin wildly while on display at the Upgrade Store

Changed files in this update

Depot 1588401
  • Loading history…
Depot 1588402
  • Loading history…
Depot 1588403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link