Patch 1.3 - Online matchmaking & more!

This patch includes:
MATCHMAKING & ONLINE IMPROVEMENTS
- New lobby menu where players can browse and join public games
- New game host options: create public/private sessions, configure guest permissions
- New in-game chat
- New kick/ban feature for game hosts
- Loading screen now shows loading progress of other players in online games
- Major optimization of bandwidth usage in online games
- More detailed disconnection messages
- Several stability and synchronization improvements in online games
GAMEPLAY & QUALITY OF LIFE
- Several adjustments to game difficulty for 1, 2, 3 and 4 players
- Adjustments to the game economy
- Added new “patch notes” pop-up to main menu
- Added new section in tutorial level and A.R.T.H.U.R message regarding fuel usage and ship acceleration
- Sick players using the Medical Capsule now show a healing progress indicator
- Improved size of Medical Capsule interaction area
- Improved camera behavior for far away players in large spaceports
- Tweaked rotation of ship systems in some ship blueprints
- Fixes and improvements to crossplay feature: now crossplay-enabled players will also be able to see non-crossplay rooms listed in lobby as long as they are on the same platform
- Added new chat settings: enable/disable chat + chat size
- Added lobby room sorting options: host name, room status, or ping
- Added new room guest permissions: opening parcels and customizing company
- Added new warning message about to save slots window when hosting an online game
BUG FIXES
- Fixed online synchronization of Ejector Toaster animation
- Fixed an issue that could duplicate cleaning progress bars when using the mop
- Fixed passengers getting stuck in some behaviors when docking with public toilet
- Added several new safeguards related to gamepad disconnection in certain moments of the game
- Fixed “reset preferences” button not properly resetting confine cursor and stabilize camera effects settings
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Inspector to get stuck on the front of the ship while flying his scooter
- Fixed an issue that caused the Inspector to start scanning ship systems before he entered the ship
- Fixed bloom effect not being properly updated when changing quality settings
- Fixed some physics objects falling out of the ship during some cinematics
- Fixed an issue that made closing the pause menu on an online match also close it for other clients
- Fixed food ejected by the Ejector Toaster sometimes clipping the floor in online games
- Fixed an issue that could cause ship systems to repeatedly break in online sessions
- Fixed synchronization of food states
- Fixed an issue that could cause the music to stop mid-transitions during flights
- Fixed an issue that could cause generated company names not to sync properly online
- Fixed an issue that caused gamepad disconnection to potentially remove a player avatar from the company office
- Fixed an issue that made the Medical Capsule not get properly turned off when a player was inside of it
- Fixed an issue that made player preferences not get saved correctly if player isn’t host of an online room
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game over screen to appear if the host was in spectator mode
VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS
- Fixed material on the ship ramps
- Fixed harsh insane G camera transition
- Polished textures on some ship models
- Fixed characters sometimes not getting properly blasted off during explosion cinematic
- Fixed Service Station ship system repair beam VFX ending abruptly
- Fixed withdraw/deposit/parcel money bill animations
- Fixed an issue that could cause Kinetic Plasma Shell to spin wildly while on display at the Upgrade Store
