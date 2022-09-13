Beta 1.2 officially out

In this update
Beta 1.2 overhauls the digital distribution mechanics, requiring you to develop and support your distribution platform and compete directly against the AI companies with their own platforms.
This update wraps up beta 1.2 testing with a bunch of fixes and some improvements to the manufacturing mechanics.
Lasse and I are currently working on a larger graphical overhaul of some elements of the game, which is why this patch is smaller than usual. I will post more details once we get closer to release.
Patch notes for Beta 1.2.2
Changes
- Added 3 tiers of conveyor belts for building tight assembly lines
- Added ability to highlight all boxes on the premises related to a printing job
- Split up "Select furniture types in rooms" to make it more useful for seleting specific furniture
- Added warning when conveyor belts are facing each other
- Improved work progress detail window
- You can now reload a single furniture mod with the RELOAD_FURNITURE_MOD command
Fixes
- Fixed door signs sometimes being visible on lower floors
- Fixed subsidiaries being able to open digital stores
- Fixed not gaining access to add-ons when taking over project management projects
- Employees will no longer offset their arrival times due to slow commutes by more than 4 hours, since some saves had people arriving 27 hours early
- Fixed game thinking work was missing applicable employees due to active iteration in alpha phase
- Fixed game not highlighting project management tasks when issues popped up referring to tasks in project management
- Updates and add-ons are now considered when determining how long it's been since player's last release in a software category
- Employees will now try to arrive near a lounge in case there are no applicable team rooms or PCs
- Fixed creating new company in a custom building would set that building as auto-save target and break it on save
- Fixed being able to use server group that doesn't exist by moving into building with servers from the future on the premises
- Fixed using arrow keys to change slider values in furniture editor not moving by 1% increments for some sliders
- Fixed not being able to edit new alt styles in furniture editor until reload
- Fixed being able to release distribution platforms as consumer products by assigning it to a subsidiary
