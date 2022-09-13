Beta 1.2 officially out

Beta 1.2 overhauls the digital distribution mechanics, requiring you to develop and support your distribution platform and compete directly against the AI companies with their own platforms.

This update wraps up beta 1.2 testing with a bunch of fixes and some improvements to the manufacturing mechanics.

Lasse and I are currently working on a larger graphical overhaul of some elements of the game, which is why this patch is smaller than usual. I will post more details once we get closer to release.

Patch notes for Beta 1.2.2

Changes

Added 3 tiers of conveyor belts for building tight assembly lines

Added ability to highlight all boxes on the premises related to a printing job

Split up "Select furniture types in rooms" to make it more useful for seleting specific furniture

Added warning when conveyor belts are facing each other

Improved work progress detail window

You can now reload a single furniture mod with the RELOAD_FURNITURE_MOD command

Fixes