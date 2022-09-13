Reviews Are In! Pricing revealed!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hellsingers!

Metal: Hellsinger is just two days away from launch and as reviews for the game are coming in hot, we can finally reveal the game will be priced at 29.99$ / 29.99€ and release at 10:00 CEST / 08:00 UTC / 04:00 EST on September 15.

It looks like hell aint’ a bad place to be! 🤘 Here's what reviewers are saying:

"It's a dream."

"It has no right to be this good."

"Its sense of propulsive power is just stellar."

- Eurogamer, Recommended

"The start of a new FPS franchise set in Hell."

"A Rhythmic Symphony Of Destruction."

- Gameinformer, 9/10

“The rhythmic interplay between Metal: Hellsinger's rip-roaring soundtrack and frenetic action is a magical concoction.”

“Phenomenal and quite unlike anything else I’ve ever played.”

- Gamespot, 8/10

“Metal: Hellsinger features a perfect blend of frantic FPS action and rhythm.”

- GodisaGeek, 9/10

“A frantic, non-stop beast of a shooter.”

- Pure Xbox, 9/10

"It brings the gameplay to the same energy level as a heavy metal concert."

- TechRaptor 9/10

"Symphony of excellence."

- GamingTrend, 85/100

"Metal: Hellsinger is an unforgettable new entry into the genre."

"I'm in love with Metal: Hellsinger."

- Worthplaying, 98/100

"Metal: Hellsinger deserves a place in the FPS hall of fame next to the really big series."

- PC Games, 9/10

"Rhythm meets rampage in 2022’s best shooter."

- NME, 4/5

"Metal Hellsinger has left me in shock and awe."

"Metal Hellinger Rocked its way into a GOTY Contender Seat!"

"A must-buy, stop what you're doing and play it title!"

- Cinelinx, 4.9/5

"The Most Satisfying FPS In Years."

"As sweet as first-person shooters can get."

- Matt Gardner, Forbes

"Metal: Hellsinger is a love letter to metal."

- Eurogamer DE

"A very rare kind of FPS catnip."

- VGT247, 8/10

“All Metal, All Fun.”

- Screen Rant, 4/5

"Metal on a pedestal."

- Gamosaurus

“It doesn’t get much better than Metal: Hellsinger.”

- CBR

We’ve also been seeing amazing reactions from the first few content creators to play. Please keep them coming! You can share your content with us on our Twitter, Facebook and Discord!

Jackfrags:



DreamcastGuy:

Under The Mayo:

We're incredibly thankful for this reception, and we can't wait for you all to rock your way through the Hells. Get ready for a wild ride, Hellsingers.

This Thursday, September 15, we give the Hells metal and vengeance!