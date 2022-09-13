 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower of Spirit update for 13 September 2022

Early Access Version 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9506853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reyna join the adventure! The Princess of Spirit is a fearless warrior ready to conquer the Tower! She has the most damage of all characters available and her capacity cost no mana. Instead, you sacrifice you hearth! But don't worry, she cannot kill herself in the process. When your health goes below 40% of your Max HP, capacities cost nothing. I hope you will enjoy this new way of playing!

Characters

  • New playable character: Reyna.

Enemies

  • Reverses Bee's animation speed to initial value.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the turn order UI would not refresh immediately after an enemy is killed.
  • Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, Krouet could break turn order with Wild Touch capacity.
  • Fixed an issue with Allegro (Kora), Rolling Strike and Toxic Surge (Biggy) capacities' description.
  • Fixed an issue with the Begger event where the big donation option showing the wrong amount of gold.

Join the community on Discord!

====================================================================================

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link