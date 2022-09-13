Early Access Version 0.4

Reyna join the adventure! The Princess of Spirit is a fearless warrior ready to conquer the Tower! She has the most damage of all characters available and her capacity cost no mana. Instead, you sacrifice you hearth! But don't worry, she cannot kill herself in the process. When your health goes below 40% of your Max HP, capacities cost nothing. I hope you will enjoy this new way of playing!

Characters

New playable character: Reyna.

Enemies

Reverses Bee's animation speed to initial value.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the turn order UI would not refresh immediately after an enemy is killed.

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, Krouet could break turn order with Wild Touch capacity.

Fixed an issue with Allegro (Kora), Rolling Strike and Toxic Surge (Biggy) capacities' description.

Fixed an issue with the Begger event where the big donation option showing the wrong amount of gold.

Join the community on Discord!



====================================================================================