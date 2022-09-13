Patch for The Swine

Share · View all patches · Build 9506836 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

The Swine has received some bug fixes and minor gameplay changes to iron out some noted issues.

Some of the changes include:

Gameplay: Hard to find items are now more prominent against scenery

Gameplay: The main floor and basement stairs are smoother for walking and running

Gameplay: Fixed occlusion culling on the shirtless Swine's arms

Bugs: Fixed colliders on certain doors

Bugs: Fixed mesh issues on volumetric lights

Bugs: Fixed LODs on outdoor plants





There's some more changes I'd like to add around settings and fine-tuning audio which will come at a later date