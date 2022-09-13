Patch for The Swine

The Swine has received some bug fixes and minor gameplay changes to iron out some noted issues.
Some of the changes include:
- Gameplay: Hard to find items are now more prominent against scenery
- Gameplay: The main floor and basement stairs are smoother for walking and running
- Gameplay: Fixed occlusion culling on the shirtless Swine's arms
- Bugs: Fixed colliders on certain doors
- Bugs: Fixed mesh issues on volumetric lights
- Bugs: Fixed LODs on outdoor plants
There's some more changes I'd like to add around settings and fine-tuning audio which will come at a later date
- Vincent
Changed files in this update