The Swine update for 13 September 2022

Patch for The Swine

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Swine has received some bug fixes and minor gameplay changes to iron out some noted issues.

Some of the changes include:

  • Gameplay: Hard to find items are now more prominent against scenery
  • Gameplay: The main floor and basement stairs are smoother for walking and running
  • Gameplay: Fixed occlusion culling on the shirtless Swine's arms
  • Bugs: Fixed colliders on certain doors
  • Bugs: Fixed mesh issues on volumetric lights
  • Bugs: Fixed LODs on outdoor plants


There's some more changes I'd like to add around settings and fine-tuning audio which will come at a later date

  • Vincent

