Discord Rich Me! update for 13 September 2022

Discord Rich Me! vD2 Public Release

Version vD2: 13th September, 2022
(Major Update for the Public) - Discord Rich Me! Leaves Early Access

  • New Interface (VarNet 8)
  • "Button" feature reworked and now it's called "Interactive Presence"
  • "Interactive Presences" now supports .gif images (You just need to paste the direct link of the image into Large/Small Image IDs)
  • "Windows Status" reworked
  • NEW: "Windows Status - CPU & RAM Usage" - Now you can show to your friends your CPU and RAM usage you're having in your PC (The Images and Buttons will follow what you have saved in the "Interactive Presences" feature)
  • Reworked Timed Presences with the new Rate Limit of Discord (15 Seconds delay)
  • Decreased the usage of GPU to 6% (was 48%)
  • Added "LOFI Radio"
  • Added "About" button
  • Added "Settings" button
  • Added hiperlink for Discord Server
  • Added "Start with Windows"
  • Added "Web Based Status" (Support for Youtube, Steam and Twitch)
  • Added "Routine Presences" feature
  • Removed "Custom JS"
  • Removed "User Lookup"
  • Fixed "Online Users"
  • Removed "Giveaway Presences" feature
  • Added "Tutorial"

