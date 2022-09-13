 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Holdfast: Nations At War update for 13 September 2022

Linebattle 2.0! Additional Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9506689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there good folks of the Holdfast community! Before we head straight into the next gameplay-focused update we are releasing a minor one to solve intermittent server stability issues amongst other changes.

Some of you might be asking the question of what’s the next big step for the team. If you haven't already, be sure to read these few words from our producer.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/589290/view/3301723568232040433

Community Discord

Whether you’re interested in modding, participating in community events or just wanting to get involved deeper within our great community, the Holdfast Discord is the place to be. It is your central hub for all things Holdfast and houses a plethora of channels dedicated to event and game announcements, regiment (clan) recruitment, game support, suggestions, history discussion and more.

[discord.gg/holdfastgame](discord.gg/holdfastgame)

Changelog 82 - Game Version 2.8.0000.00000

Count
9 new features and improvements.
18 bug fixes.
1 miscellaneous addition.

Click here for the full change log.

Thanks again for all your generous support. You'll be hearing from us again soon!

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).

Changed files in this update

Holdfast: Nations At War Content Depot 589291
  • Loading history…
Holdfast: Nations At War ALPHA Depot Depot 589292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link