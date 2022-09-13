Linebattle 2.0! Additional Fixes

Hello there good folks of the Holdfast community! Before we head straight into the next gameplay-focused update we are releasing a minor one to solve intermittent server stability issues amongst other changes.

Some of you might be asking the question of what’s the next big step for the team. If you haven't already, be sure to read these few words from our producer.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/589290/view/3301723568232040433

Community Discord

Whether you’re interested in modding, participating in community events or just wanting to get involved deeper within our great community, the Holdfast Discord is the place to be. It is your central hub for all things Holdfast and houses a plethora of channels dedicated to event and game announcements, regiment (clan) recruitment, game support, suggestions, history discussion and more.

[discord.gg/holdfastgame](discord.gg/holdfastgame)

Changelog 82 - Game Version 2.8.0000.00000

Count

● 9 new features and improvements.

● 18 bug fixes.

● 1 miscellaneous addition.

Click here for the full change log.

Thanks again for all your generous support. You'll be hearing from us again soon!

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).