- Player: Reverted base power and base mana regeneration reductions.
- Spell - Invigorate: Fixed bug where Invigorate spell cooldown was not being increased based on excess mana spent. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]
- Spell - Invigorate: Reduced bonus attack speed from 6% per excess mana threshold spent to 5%, reduced cooldown increased from 1 second per excess mana threshold spent to 0.7 seconds. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]
- Spell - Shooting Star: Fixed bug where remaining mana spent was being calculated incorrectly. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]
Neophyte update for 13 September 2022
Beta - v0.0.20b Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in developer branch