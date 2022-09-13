 Skip to content

Neophyte update for 13 September 2022

Beta - v0.0.20b Hotfix

  • Player: Reverted base power and base mana regeneration reductions.
  • Spell - Invigorate: Fixed bug where Invigorate spell cooldown was not being increased based on excess mana spent. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]
  • Spell - Invigorate: Reduced bonus attack speed from 6% per excess mana threshold spent to 5%, reduced cooldown increased from 1 second per excess mana threshold spent to 0.7 seconds. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]
  • Spell - Shooting Star: Fixed bug where remaining mana spent was being calculated incorrectly. [Bug introduced in beta patch.]

