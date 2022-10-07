Lost Ember has finally arrived on your Steam Deck!

Hi all!
You might have noticed that Lost Ember is finally playable on the Steam Deck! :) The game had a couple of video issues on the Steam Deck, but we've finally found a way to eliminate those soooo:
- Lost Ember is now running on Steam Deck! :LostEmberIcon:
- Alongside the development for both Steam Deck and the VR version, a variety of fixes made their way into the new build. Especially a couple of crashes and collision bugs should no finally be fixed
We love Lost Ember on Steam Deck! Let us know what you think <3 And if you're still experiencing bugs, please continue reporting them!
Cheers,
Your Moonies
Changed files in this update