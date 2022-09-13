Version 0.84 released

Finally, the game is feature complete. Every mechanic that was meant to be implemented before v1.00 is there. It does not mean that there won't be new mechanics in future, but those would be done as regular updates after full release, if needed. Although I would rather resist making completely new mechanics after this point and rather focus on content, balance and possible tweaks of existing mechanics (for example secrets could use a redesign). There is still a bit of content still missing (like science perks) but overall it's quite similar to what there will be in v1.00.

If everything goes according to plan there will be also v0.90 version and after that the full release somewhere next month.

[feature] New game dynasty customization (house name, crest and color).

[feature] All diplomatic stances implemented (some were removed in order to simplify).

[misc] Experimental feature (needs to be enabled via options): ethnic customization (for now it supports only commoners).

[balance] Rebalanced technologies levels.

[balance] Rebel points generation rebalanced (to make rebellion more likely to happen).

[balance] If rebellion was crushed at least once all future rebellions require double number of rebel points to prepare.

[balance] Starting at difficulty 6+ additional rebel points are generated per turn, also difficulty affects rebel suppression points.

[content] Most science perks implemented (all except two).

[content] Additional technologies (usually two per tier).

[interface] Assured that ships stats and squadron statistics always fit on the screen (auto resize fonts if needed, etc).

[interface] Many tiny interface tweaks and improvements.

Compatibility note: INCOMPATIBLE, this version will not work with old saves (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).