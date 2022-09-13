Hi all, today we released yet another patch with a few new features and several bug fixes. Meanwhile we continue to work on the next game in the series (we aim to release in 2023). Please keep watching our page for the new trailer (soon!).

CHANGES:

Natural Wisdom also gives +1 base HP when morphed (Cave Bear, Dire Bear, etc.)

Divine Intervention is a new skill for Paladins and Inquisitors and gives them extra chance to auto-resurrect after battle

A number of helmets and armors were made unavailable to spellcasters (also description was altered)

Berserker's Rage is a boost for melee units (with Berserker attribute) which lasts while unit is in melee

Bugfix for multiple attacks (in melee) - sometimes the range of consecutive attacks is reduced. We fixed it to be the same value.

Multiple text edits (thanks to BobbisandLouis)

Take care

,Les & AOF Team