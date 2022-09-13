Patch v5.1

//misc
- Gangly Grafted class unlock: All giants of any kind now count towards the 5 giants (previously it was only normal giants).
//bug fixes
- Bro Minions: Their max limit was ignoring environmental objects (eg pots, pumpkins, etc) so were typically capping at 1.
- Enboned Singleton class meta: This was sometimes allowing you to raise a giant using only a single level 1 minion, and the description was wrong.
- Ravine Route map: Enemies were sometimes getting trapped at the top.
- HUD: The bone display was getting stuck if you had delayed the bone level up to a high number.
Changed files in this update