Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 13 September 2022

Updated September 13

Build 9505717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. After winning the game, you can click on the bug to accelerate
  2. Meeting task modification
  3. R & D and checkpoint related
  4. Levels and levels are related
  5. General event task modification
  6. Hair can be selected for character customization
  7. When you click the "build" button, you can click "other building problems"
  8. The event triggered sound effect has been lightened

