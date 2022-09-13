- After winning the game, you can click on the bug to accelerate
- Meeting task modification
- R & D and checkpoint related
- Levels and levels are related
- General event task modification
- Hair can be selected for character customization
- When you click the "build" button, you can click "other building problems"
- The event triggered sound effect has been lightened
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 13 September 2022
Updated September 13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
