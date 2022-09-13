0.09.05 Patch

- Power tools should now display the correct tooltips
- Fixed issue of Plasterboard visual being stuck in players hand if they stopped repair plasterboard during the routine
- Fixed issue where cement bags wouldn’t display the correct remaining kg amount
- Fixed Drinks selection state rending Notebook tool tip
- Hi Lo Hold buttons now flash in unison with the Hi Lo track
- Fixed Stairs spawning odd giblets when damaged
- Fixed Agoost kitchen wall cabinet mesh
- Fixed Agoost kitchen wall cabinet screw placement
- Fixed Agoost small kitchen wall cabinet mesh
- Fixed Agoost small kitchen wall cabinet screw placement
- Fixed Agoost kitchen corner cabinet mesh
- Fixed Agoost kitchen corner cabinet screw placement
- Fixed Agoost Kitchen corner wall cabinet mesh
- Fixed Agoost kitchen corner wall cabinet screw placement
- Fixed Agoost kitchen wall drawers mesh
- Fixed Agoost kitchen wall drawers screw placement
- Fixed performance and loading hang related to cement piles
- Game no longer saves empty food items
- Can now again place shovelled ingredients and mixtures into the skip
- Polished up the Skip artwork
Some fixes to break up the work on the 3rd tenant and furniture update.
Cheers,
Greg
Changed files in this update