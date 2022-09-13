 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 13 September 2022

0.09.05 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Power tools should now display the correct tooltips
  • Fixed issue of Plasterboard visual being stuck in players hand if they stopped repair plasterboard during the routine
  • Fixed issue where cement bags wouldn’t display the correct remaining kg amount
  • Fixed Drinks selection state rending Notebook tool tip
  • Hi Lo Hold buttons now flash in unison with the Hi Lo track
  • Fixed Stairs spawning odd giblets when damaged
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen wall cabinet mesh
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen wall cabinet screw placement
  • Fixed Agoost small kitchen wall cabinet mesh
  • Fixed Agoost small kitchen wall cabinet screw placement
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen corner cabinet mesh
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen corner cabinet screw placement
  • Fixed Agoost Kitchen corner wall cabinet mesh
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen corner wall cabinet screw placement
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen wall drawers mesh
  • Fixed Agoost kitchen wall drawers screw placement
  • Fixed performance and loading hang related to cement piles
  • Game no longer saves empty food items
  • Can now again place shovelled ingredients and mixtures into the skip
  • Polished up the Skip artwork

Some fixes to break up the work on the 3rd tenant and furniture update.

Cheers,
Greg

Changed files in this update

