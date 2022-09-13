Avanti! Isonzo is out now!

Soldiers!

Your duty at the Italian Front starts today! Isonzo is OUT NOW!

The Italians or Austro-Hungarians, who will remain victorious in these historically accurate Offensive battles? Scenic mountain peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic river-side towns, your battles for the Isonzo Valley are never the same !

No soldier is the same

Isonzo is now available with a10% discount upon release, and that’s not all! If you purchase Isonzo in its first release week; you’ll get the Avanti Savoia Pack for free! You can only get this pack at launch, so be sure to grab it while it’s still fresh ;)

Isonzo allows you to customise your character! For the interested soldiers, we have different editions of Isonzo that have included cosmetic packs. Isonzo’s Deluxe Edition includes the Veteran- and Reserve DLC, alongside extras such as the soundtrack, images, Film Memoir mode etc. The Collectors Edition will include all of the previously mentioned items, plus two additional DLC’s; the Alpine- & Elite DLC Pack.





A big thank you from the WW1 Game Series team

We would like to take a moment to thank all our players, old & new, for the support of the series and your excitement for Isonzo! Especially for our beta testers, localization helpers and historical advisors. Without your help, we couldn’t make Isonzo the game that it is today!

More Isonzo upon the Horizon(so)

We’re sure that you have enough battles to fight and areas to conquer now that the game is out, but we wanted to let you all know that this is only the beginning! We’ll of course focus on improving the game post-release, but we’re also working on additional (free) content for the game! Please look forward to them.

Special Weapon Highlight

In case you’ve missed it, Gamespot took a closer look at some of the weapons you’re able to use in Isonzo! Be sure to check it out! Maybe you’ll find a weapon that you haven’t tried yet.

Avanti ! To Arms!

