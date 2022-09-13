V 0.8585 Updates

Updates：
-Add the display information of the maximum number of beetles of “Saint of Dawn” in the floating window of the battle interface;
Bug Fixes
-Fixed the target selection logic of the summoner of tablet “Scorpion Elemental”;
-Fixed the bug that tablet “Combustible” would take effect by mistake when upgraded;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Shadow Strike” would take effect at the wrong time, resulting in disordered action process ;
- Fixed the bug that the weapon “Windforce” will cause the enemy to summon additional units in some battles.
