Railbound update for 14 September 2022

Railbound v1.05 (14 Sep 22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In patch v1.05 we introduce a feature that players have been asking for since launch - Slow Motion Mode. Now during gameplay, you can switch between seeing the game at 0.5x, 1x or 2x speeds, which should help you figure out what’s happening on more complex levels with a large number of moving elements.

Patch notes for Railbound v1.05:

  • Added Slow Motion Mode,

  • Use this new button to slow down the speed of the game and get a better look at where your carriages are going!

  • Updated level structure:

  • updated layout for levels 2-5A, 4-5, 4-8B, 6-6, 6-8, 6-8A,

  • added new level 2-5A (old 2-5A is now 2-5B),

  • added new level 6-8A (old 6-8A is now 6-8B),

  • Fixed railway cars clipping into barriers in certain cases,
  • Fixed tutorials on 1-3 and 1-9 not reacting properly to removing junctions,

Known issues for Railbound v1.05:

