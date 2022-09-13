Police 2022 - Battle Royale and Competitive Event



Hey Survivors!

We hope you enjoyed the first weekend of the Police 2022 event. Today we are going into the next step.

We will bring a custom Prison map for Battle Royale. It's a very small map and you might wanna play it differently than the casual maps. This map will stay as the main BR map for at least 3 days and after we will enable a normal map, so you can also go back and play other maps but for the start, we kinda wanna force you to play there and we hope you will enjoy it.

Start: NOW!

Event details:

Custom Prison Map in Battle Royale

Police Skinbox as premium and winner reward in Battle royale

Police Skinbox as winner rewards in Competitive

Don't forget to check other information for more event details at https://playnewz.com/news