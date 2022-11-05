 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon Caffi update for 5 November 2022

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9505530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where some laptop users reported being unable to interact with the UI after scene loads.

Some minor additional bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link