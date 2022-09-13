Economy rebalance patch. Alt influence reduction.

Captains.
We are deploying a patch today: 13th September.
Patch contents:
Ports
- Port costs overhaul: All port ownership reduced or removed. Port times are now free
Crafting
- Labor hours removed from game. Outdated "energy" mechanics removed as they promote alts.
- Perk Foreman – is now outdated.
- Added a trade to admiralty to sell labor contracts that you might have for doubloons.
Trading
- Individual trading resources were a good idea because it gave every player access to trading but it gave too much power to players with multiple accounts. Trading is overhauled to reduce alt influence.
- Trading resources are now only carried by NPC traders and will appear in ports if players sell them, if players don't farm the resources there will be no trading opportunities in ports.
- Distance modifiers removed.
- Trading sets rebalanced and repositioned.
- Trader tool reworked to show only relevant information.
- Rare woods spawns added in all coastal regions.
- Upgrade crafting materials added to many regions (instead of 2 ports as before).
PVE/PVP Rewards
- Monetary rewards from PVE/PVP removed to reduce alt farming (using npc fleets or alts). PVP is now pure full loot. You get what the enemy had and nothing more.
- Electronic payments for kills removed. NPC drop more doubloons to compensate the automated payments that were provided before.
- All ports now buy doubloons at market low range (currently 50-60 reals per doubloons)
Delivery quests
- Delivery quests distance reduced. Delivery deadline reduced to 1 day.
Loot systems rework
- Loot tables and systems improved significantly and now provide more variety and no repeats of upgrades dropped.
Intro mission
- Intro mission is witched off - it was a mistake
Please report bugs or issues with the patch on Steam forums or in comments.
