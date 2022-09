We have another patch, this one is very minor.

Fixed Blitzcraig not autoswitching once alt-fire completed

Fixed Stonebaked Pizza not working with custom player pawns

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will possibly break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.4 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.