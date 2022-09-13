Notice Regarding the Termination of the BABYLON'S FALL Service

Share · View all patches · Build 9505382 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 09:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BABYLON'S FALL will be ending service on February 28, 2023, 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT.

After that point the game, along with any in-game currency and in-game purchased items, will no longer be accessible. Between now and when the service ends, as a way to show our gratitude to our players, we intend to run various in-game activities.

As part of the scheduled shutdown process we will be:

September 13, 2022 (Tue), 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT

Stopping all sales of the in-game currency "Garaz"

Ceasing Digital and Physical retail sales

February 28, 2023 (Tue), 16:00 JST / 07:00 GMT /

February 27, 2023 (Mon), 23:00 PT

End of service

Please see the Hanging Garden website for additional details around the shutdown.

https://hanging-garden.babylonsfall.com/