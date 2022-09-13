Notice Regarding the Termination of the BABYLON'S FALL Service

BABYLON'S FALL will be ending service on February 28, 2023, 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT.
After that point the game, along with any in-game currency and in-game purchased items, will no longer be accessible. Between now and when the service ends, as a way to show our gratitude to our players, we intend to run various in-game activities.
As part of the scheduled shutdown process we will be:
September 13, 2022 (Tue), 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT
- Stopping all sales of the in-game currency "Garaz"
- Ceasing Digital and Physical retail sales
February 28, 2023 (Tue), 16:00 JST / 07:00 GMT /
February 27, 2023 (Mon), 23:00 PT
- End of service
Please see the Hanging Garden website for additional details around the shutdown.
https://hanging-garden.babylonsfall.com/
