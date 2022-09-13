 Skip to content

BABYLON'S FALL update for 13 September 2022

Notice Regarding the Termination of the BABYLON'S FALL Service

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BABYLON'S FALL will be ending service on February 28, 2023, 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT.

After that point the game, along with any in-game currency and in-game purchased items, will no longer be accessible. Between now and when the service ends, as a way to show our gratitude to our players, we intend to run various in-game activities.

As part of the scheduled shutdown process we will be:

September 13, 2022 (Tue), 18:00 JST / 09:00 GMT / 01:00 PT

  • Stopping all sales of the in-game currency "Garaz"
  • Ceasing Digital and Physical retail sales

February 28, 2023 (Tue), 16:00 JST / 07:00 GMT /
February 27, 2023 (Mon), 23:00 PT

  • End of service

Please see the Hanging Garden website for additional details around the shutdown.
https://hanging-garden.babylonsfall.com/

