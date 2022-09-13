- New bind animation for Morrigan
- More reliable binding logic for EMF weapons
- Dead players can no longer clip the camera through walls
- Settings Menu now stores desired settings correctly
- Temporarily removed "Apply Defaults" in Settings Menu
- Halved the intensity of the UV Flashlight
- Added gamma slider in Display Settings Menu
- EMF Reader no longer gets stuck at certain EMF level when ghost disappears
Phantom Hysteria update for 13 September 2022
Hotfix Patch Notes v.0.9.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
