Phantom Hysteria update for 13 September 2022

Hotfix Patch Notes v.0.9.1.2

Patch Notes v.0.9.1.2 · Build 9505335

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New bind animation for Morrigan
  • More reliable binding logic for EMF weapons
  • Dead players can no longer clip the camera through walls
  • Settings Menu now stores desired settings correctly
  • Temporarily removed "Apply Defaults" in Settings Menu
  • Halved the intensity of the UV Flashlight
  • Added gamma slider in Display Settings Menu
  • EMF Reader no longer gets stuck at certain EMF level when ghost disappears

