[UPDATE] 2022.09.13 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# UI
- In the room list UI, the nickname of the user who created the game is displayed.
- Displays the room creation user's ongoing main quest.
- Completed quests are classified separately under the Quest window.
# Sailing
- The speed of the ship increases.
- Stairs are installed inside the ship to facilitate descent.
- If the ship is sailing without anyone on board, it's faster.
- The ship anchored in Eastern Port is deleted.
# Animal
- Hunting mastery is added.
- Skills are applied to animals step by step, depending on the mastery level.
# Action
- Improved mining motion.
- The time to pick up the dropped items is faster from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.
# Fixed bugs
- Fixed an issue that Hex of Confusion skill was not applied normally.
- The problem of the camera entering the rock near the Guild Master is fixed.
+) We are going to add an improved sense of operation, controller support, and detailed graphic setting functions, so please wait for us.
