[UPDATE] 2022.09.13 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# UI

In the room list UI, the nickname of the user who created the game is displayed.

Displays the room creation user's ongoing main quest.

Completed quests are classified separately under the Quest window.

# Sailing

The speed of the ship increases.

Stairs are installed inside the ship to facilitate descent.

If the ship is sailing without anyone on board, it's faster.

The ship anchored in Eastern Port is deleted.

# Animal

Hunting mastery is added.

Skills are applied to animals step by step, depending on the mastery level.

# Action

Improved mining motion.

The time to pick up the dropped items is faster from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

# Fixed bugs

Fixed an issue that Hex of Confusion skill was not applied normally.

The problem of the camera entering the rock near the Guild Master is fixed.

+) We are going to add an improved sense of operation, controller support, and detailed graphic setting functions, so please wait for us.