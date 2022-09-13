 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 13 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.13 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# UI

  • In the room list UI, the nickname of the user who created the game is displayed.
  • Displays the room creation user's ongoing main quest.
  • Completed quests are classified separately under the Quest window.

# Sailing

  • The speed of the ship increases.
  • Stairs are installed inside the ship to facilitate descent.
  • If the ship is sailing without anyone on board, it's faster.
  • The ship anchored in Eastern Port is deleted.

# Animal

  • Hunting mastery is added.
  • Skills are applied to animals step by step, depending on the mastery level.

# Action

  • Improved mining motion.
  • The time to pick up the dropped items is faster from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

# Fixed bugs

  • Fixed an issue that Hex of Confusion skill was not applied normally.
  • The problem of the camera entering the rock near the Guild Master is fixed.

+) We are going to add an improved sense of operation, controller support, and detailed graphic setting functions, so please wait for us.

