Patch V0.11.0 - Physics & cockpit changes, New missions & planes

Share · View all patches · Build 9505130 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 08:59:11 UTC by Wendy

I'm happy to announce that patch v0.11.0 is out with some major changes and new missions for Africa

So this patch changes all flyable aircraft to have more sensitive controls and will react faster and stay on target more accurately compared to before

2 new planes have been added with cockpits for the new P38g and for the existing BF109

Guns sights have been revamps to be easier to see and there's adjustable aim FOV in the settings menu

bullets and rockets have also had some changes to their ballistics and damage numbers

Armour values have been introduced to the game for aircraft, this will reduce damage for small caliber rounds.

A range indicator has been added to the game to make ranging targets a lot easier with displaying distance rounded to the nearest 100m

More details about the changes are below.

Patch 0.11.0

New Content:

New African missions

Africa mission 6 - Consists of 5 waves of Italian/german tanks, fighters & bombers sieging an allied base. With over 100 tanks fighting in the conflict, lots of smoke and fire

Mission 7 - Support allied ground units reach an allied base through a canyon, destroying any enemy ground units along the way and any enemy backup.

Mission 8 - You will be tasked with taking out German transports trying to reinforce an enemy base, If you let them get near the base they will disappear and more tanks will spawn in the next phase. Once all the transports and fighters have either been shot down or reached the german base, allied tanks will spawn and your goal is to help you ally to capture the base

Mission 9 - Take out artillery installations behind the enemy front lines Once destroyed assist an allied tank column with breaching the lines and destroy all enemies.

Mission 10 - Destroy German tanks on their retreat from the combat zone with allied bombers and tanks giving chase.

BF109e3, P51d, P38G cockpits now have lite up reflective sights.

Added a setting for an adjustable zoom FOV.

Aircraft now have proper weight added into handling characteristics and angular drag is also a thing. So expect to loose more speed when turning. And each aircraft will have different amounts of energy retention.

Armour has been added to player aircraft. This is to reduce damage from small arms up to 7.92mm it reduces damage by a flat amount.

Added 20mm Hispano MK.IIc - sacrifices accuracy & bullet velocity for faster fire-rate and more ammo

Added 7.5mm MAC1934

Added 15.2mm T17

Added 37mm M4

Max range details for different bullets has been added onto the database

Range Indicator on selected target has been added rounded to the nearest 100

Selected target will now display the name of the target

New Icons for selected target & bullet indicator.

Bf109 Cockpit Added

P51d Sights revamped

Audio is now dimmed when entering cockpit mode

VG33 has been Added

Weapon Presets

1x20mm

4x7.5mm + 1x20mm

Payload presets

None

P38G has been Added

Weapon Presets

2x12.7mm M2 Browning + 2x7.7mm Browning + 1x20mm AN/M2

2x12.7mm M2 Browning + 2x7.7mm Browning + 1x37mm M4

4x12.7mm M2 Browning + 1x37mm M4

4x12.7mm M2 Browning + 1x20mm M2C Hispano

3x15.2mm T17

Payload presets

2x1000lbs + 10xHVAR

4x500 lbs + 10xHVAR

6x500lbs

8x250lbs

14xHVAR

16xM8

4x50cal M2 gun-pods

Changes:

Recalculations to aircraft physics has been made to all player aircraft so handling should feel smoother. No more do aircraft strafe away as much from where you’re aiming.

Weapon changes

BF109e has had its weapons updated to hold MGFFs on some weapon presets

Reduced 7.7mm MG17 damage from 22 to 24

Increased 13mm MG131 damage from 50 to 60

Reduced 20mm Hispano recoil from 10 to 7

Changes to 20mm MGFF stats:

Magazine capacity from 320 to 60

FireRate from 600 to 520

Magazine capacity from 320 to 60

Recoil from 10 to 7

Accuracy from .2 to .3

Reduced 20mm Mg151 damage from 240 to 180

Increased 20mm Mg151 accuracy from .3 to .25

Increased 20mm ShVAK Spray from .25 to .3

Increased 23mm NS-23 damage from 160 to 200

Reduced 30mm MK108 magazine capacity from 320 to 65

Reduced 30mm MK108 bullet velocity from 1000 to 540

Belts for 13mm to 20mm has been changed to have more HE rounds rather then AP rounds

Payload Changes

RP-3

rocket initial velocity has been increased from 100m/s to 200m/s

rocket drag has been increased from 0.02 to 0.5

HVAR

rocket max velocity has been increased from 100m/s to 300m/s

rocket drag has been increased from 0.02 to 0.5

M8

rocket max velocity has been increased from 100m/s to 200m/s

rocket drag has been increased from 0.02 to 0.1

R4m

rocket max velocity has been increased from 100m/s to 300m/s

rocket drag has been increased from 0.02 to 0.2

———

The cockpit mode has been revamped to it supports longer distances from the world point of 0,0,0.

Lighting Adjustments has been made to Africa Mission 2 & 3 so it’s not too bright. Changes to the reflections and highlights on player aircraft so they aren’t to shiny excluding the p51c as its in chrome its ambit more shiny.

Texture and water change to Europe Mission 1,2 & 3

The compile method has changed to il2cpp from roslyn, this is to make the game faster as Vincemus will now be native to the Operating system at the cost of longer build times.

Renaming of spitfires to roman numerals(IX, V) instead of numbers(9, 5)

Small changes to main menu, aircraft UI panel to each aircraft tab doesn’t need to be individually modified

Cockpit crosshairs changed to be smaller

The red light in the cabin when its night has been dimmed so it’s not too bright

AI Changes:

M1542 Health has been increased from 300 to 500

Vickers II Health has been increased from 300 to 500

Cromwell Health has been increased from 500 to 1600

Panzer IV health increased from 2000 to 2600 & its armour increased from 10 to 16

QF3, L40, QF75 and the KwK had their accuracy & damage increased by 50%

The AI flak 88 is now able to attack ground units.

Bug fixes:

With the cockpit mode remade it fixes a floating point error that causes the jitteryness in the game.

Fixed a problem with going into free-cam and pressing the freeloook button disables the ability to look around

Water glitches with first person mode fixed

Fixed bf109 ailerons turning the opposite direction