Renryuu: Ascension update for 13 September 2022

Update 22.09.13

Build 9505123

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Update 22.09.13 changes:

  • A new quest line starts when you talk with Trey after the events of Pandora and the events with the traitors in the castle.
  • The Riddle Key item can now be used at the brexeet isles in the dungeon of the island with the big tree, which is part of Sandra's events. It increases the timer before crystals reappear by 10 seconds without removing the riddle key from your inventory.
  • The Aldlyn city board now has a !-icon above it whenever a new note is available on the board.
  • I replaced Ariana's good and bad path CGs with improved images.
  • I added an option in Mike's dialog to allow the player to change his mind, if he picked to stop his support for the rebellion after the attack on Minsk Harbour, since that locked players out of the following events.

